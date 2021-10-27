Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 1,201,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,204,465. The firm has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $48.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

