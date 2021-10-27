Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 783,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $184,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

