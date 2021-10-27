ClinTex CTi Trading Up 44.7% This Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.