CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

