CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 625,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,784 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

