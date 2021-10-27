Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,245,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Coeur Mining worth $197,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 966,332 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

