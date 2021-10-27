Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 4,054,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

