Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. 4,054,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

