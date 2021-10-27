Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 749.1% in October

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 307,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.