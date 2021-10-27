Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 749.1% in October

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 307,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

