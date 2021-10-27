Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.94

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 536387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Colfax by 469.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colfax by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,154 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

