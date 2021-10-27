Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.08 million and $26,687.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

