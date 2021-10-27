Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 66.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.93 million.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 79,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.