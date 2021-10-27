Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

