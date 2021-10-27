Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGI stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

