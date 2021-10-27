Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.69 and last traded at $79.79. Approximately 5,841,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,273,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,903,000 after buying an additional 436,846 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $275,207,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,587,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,307,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,570,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,926,000 after buying an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter.

