Conflux Network (CFX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.96 or 0.06736208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00308187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $551.84 or 0.00939919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00435829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00263830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.00221908 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

