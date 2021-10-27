CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.CONMED also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.230 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 225,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,955. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

