ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/26/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

9/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. 277,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $296,893,000 after buying an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $723,176,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

