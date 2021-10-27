Contrasting Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.75% 9.36% 1.15%

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.64 $10.85 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 3.25 $20.09 million $1.68 15.05

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

