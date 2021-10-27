Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 77,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 623,835 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 2.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

