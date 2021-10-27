Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:CLB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 866,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

