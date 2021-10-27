Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.82 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.220 EPS.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,970. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

