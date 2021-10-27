CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.28 ($12.09) and last traded at €10.39 ($12.22). Approximately 53,306 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.42 ($12.26).

CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $354.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.21.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

