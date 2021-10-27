Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,687 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

