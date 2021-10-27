Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 81,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

