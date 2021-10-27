Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $217.16. 72,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,439. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.