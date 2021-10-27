Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

