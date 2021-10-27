Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. 241,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a PE ratio of 282.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

