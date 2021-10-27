Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.54. 35,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $305.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

