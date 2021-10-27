Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 103,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.43. 116,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

