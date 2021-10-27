Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 48,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $254,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $331.00. 62,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

