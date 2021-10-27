Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

