Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.33. 114,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $374.05. The stock has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

