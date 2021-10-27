Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,195. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

