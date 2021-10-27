Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $12.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.42. The stock had a trading volume of 564,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.