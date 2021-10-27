Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,690 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,223. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

