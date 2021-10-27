Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 550,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,659,553. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

