CorionX (CORX) One Day Volume Hits $184,379.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $210,426.26 and $184,379.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00210274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00098548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

