Cormark Raises NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$10.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

GRA traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

