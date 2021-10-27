Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 91.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CRTX stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

