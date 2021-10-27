CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

CSGP traded down $9.27 on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

