Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of Covanta worth $205,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 147,898 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

CVA opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.