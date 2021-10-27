Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.19% of EnerSys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

