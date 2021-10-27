Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.73% of Amalgamated Financial worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

