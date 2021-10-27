Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys Shares of 45,875 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.15% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

