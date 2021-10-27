Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546,101 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ferro worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

