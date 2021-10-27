Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

