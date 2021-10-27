Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

