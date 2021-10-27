Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

