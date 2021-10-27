CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $16,751.44 and $25,447.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.